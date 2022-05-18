Angle joined the department in 1995 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2011. He won a lifesaving award in 2015 for his assistance to a member of the police department with ongoing mental health situations at work. Angle has accepted a position with the Milwaukee Brewers as senior manager of security.
Mayor Shawn Reilly thanked Angle for his service.
“It’s been 27 years plus of exemplary professional service as a police officer, deputy chief and every other position you’ve held. It is appreciated,” Reilly said.
The mayor touched on Angle’s talent for teaching people and recalled learning from him about the police department and police procedures.
“I can say Denny was very patient with me and explained things that needed to be explained,” Reilly said.
Reilly presented Angle with a street sign, a watch and a Fred Flintstone Bedrock badge. During the ceremony, Angle received a ton of sentimental gifts and messages.
“Working with Denny has been a true pleasure learning experience, and something I will treasure myself working with the Waukesha Police Department. We’ve gone through a lot and I can tell that everything they do is professional and with concern for the community. Denny exemplifies that,” Reilly said.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson spoke of meeting Angle decades ago when they attended school together and bonding over martial arts. He said Angle was the best at use of force in the city and probably the nation.
He recalled when he came on as chief how Angle said: “We will not fail you and we are not gonna let you fail.”
“Nov. 21 (the date of the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade we saw the worst but in the worst we saw the best. It is a mindset to be positive,” Thompson said.
He said relationships with the public and fellow police is important to being an officer.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with you and serve you. I’m going to miss you and our friendship,” he said.
Captain Ron Oremus spoke of Angle’s talent as a leader.
“When you are a teacher and a leader, one of the things you want to do is leave your mark. The way you do that is when the students become the masters themselves. He’s been leading that charge for many years now,” Oremus said.
He added Angle has shown his mark and made a remarkable difference not only in the department but elsewhere.
Lt. Jerry Habanek showed photos of Angle from 20 years ago dressed up in costume as a member of the Teletubbies.
In all seriousness, Habanek spoke of how Angle helped him when he started teaching.
“Think of how many lives you have touched as an instructor,” he said.
Habanek mentioned the butterfly effect and how important and impactful that can be in how many different ways you can touch someone.
“You touched a lot of lives,” he said. Angle thanked members of the department past and present along with city administration and staff. His parting words offered advice to aspiring and current police officers.
“Make sure that passion you have at work for this calling matches that passion you have when you are off. Stay positive; you can’t always control your environment but you can control the way you react to it and the way you allow it to influence you,” Angle said.
His ended his comments by imploring people to keep the faith.