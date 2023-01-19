WAUKESHA — 2024 may seem a long way off, but the electoral landscape continues to take shape as two deputy district attorneys are announcing their candidacy for Waukesha County district attorney to succeed current D.A. Sue Opper.
Deputy District Attorneys Michael Thurston and Abbey Nickolie both announced their candidacy Wednesday for the top prosecutor’s spot in the county.
Opper announced last year she intends to retire at the conclusion of her term in December 2024.
Thurston, 42, said after consulting with his family he decided to run for election as district attorney. He announced Wednesday a public announcement is to be held at the county courthouse Monday, where he said he will be honored to be joined by former District Attorney Paul Bucher and former Sheriffs Dan Trawicki and Arnold Moncada.
Thurston, in his fourth year as supervisor of the county’s Sensitive Crimes and Domestic Violence Unit, has been with the D.A.’s office for eight years. Over his 17-year career as a prosecutor, he also spent six years in Atlanta, Ga., and two years in Milwaukee County prior to joining the Waukesha County D.A.’s office.
“It would be truly the honor of my lifetime to lead this team and assemble a team of hard, aggressive prosecutors to keep this county safe and maintain the integrity of the reputation of this office,” he said. 'I’ve got all these conservative values that I think would resonate with voters. Being married close to 17 years myself, a family, father of three, a man of faith and a man of service trying to serve our community. I think that’s apparent with the career that I’ve had and this is the natural next step for me and I’m honored to take it.”
Thurston has represented the state on a number of significant cases, including the ongoing prosecution of accused library carjacker Khalil Perry, the case of Mohammed Wattar, the Illinois man who sexually assaulted young women in Lake Country, and other cases involving family sexual and physical abuse. He said in a news release he has tried nearly 120 jury trials, which includes 11 homicides, three of which were former death penalty cases in Georgia.
Nickolie, 34, started out in the D.A.’s office as an intern 12 years ago and recently said she will be elevated to the position of deputy district attorney after current Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz announced his retirement. The Waukesha native and Brookfield East grad attended college and law school at the University of Wisconsin- Madison.
“I’ve been a Waukesha person all my life, and as soon as I started in this office in 2012 I knew I was never going to leave,” she said. “I am just really at home here, and I’ve determined that’s my path and I’ve determined that’s where God is leading me.”
Nickolie said she hasn’t made a formal announcement or announced who may be supporting her yet. Her immediate task is preparing for the upcoming trial of Jessy Kurczewski, who is accused of murdering a friend using eye drops, which is to last an estimated six weeks.
But, she said as far as the D.A.’s race for 2024 goes, “I’m in it to win it.”
She too pointed to her conservative values, having helped county Republicans and conservatives with some election issues, as well as her lifelong Christian faith.
“I think those are values reflected in what people in the community look for too, so I think I am a really good fit that way,” she said.
Nickolie has represented the state in the homicide trials of Adam Roth in Waukesha and Jessie Lee in Oconomowoc, as well as “quite a few” “Len Bias” drug overdose cases, as well as other cases involving violence and juveniles.
Opper said in an email she is remaining neutral.
The primary election will be in August 2024; the general election will be Nov. 5, 2024. The next DA will take office Jan. 1, 2025.