WAUKESHA – Incumbent Alderman Eric Payne has retained his position as alderperson of District 2 in the City of Waukesha. He was opposed by newcomer Bob Salb.
Payne was reelected with 518 votes, or 55.2% of the total. Salb lost out, earning 412 votes, or 43.9% of the total. Eight votes were cast for a write-in candidate, coming in at 0.9% of the total.
Payne was first elected as alderman in 2004, and has served the city ever since. He believes that the most pressing issues facing the municipality right now pertain to the Waukesha Great Lakes Water Supply Project. He notes that taxes and government spending are top of mind.
The retired heavy truck mechanic is also of the opinion that new apartments are not needed in the city. Instead, he believes that more industry and well-paying jobs need to be created so residents can work and live in Waukesha.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Eric Payne
|518
|55.2%
|Bob Salb
|412
|43.9%
|Write-ins
|8
|0.9%
|Total Votes
|938
4 of 4 units reported (100%)
