District enters naming rights agreement with Optimum Crush

NEW BERLIN — The School District of New Berlin and New Berlin-based Optimum Crush have entered into a 5-year, $25,000 naming rights sponsorship agreement, according to the school district.
New Berlin West Field will be renamed Optimum Crush Field.
A new sign will tentatively read: “Optimum Crush Field — Home of the Vikings.”
“We are proud and fortunate to have another local company, Optimum Crush, step up to the plate to support our school district,” Superintendent Joe Garza said in a statement. “The financial impact is significant, but just as important, we look forward to working with Optimum Crush to explore other ways we can work together to benefit our students and schools.”
Optimum Crush,16211 W. Lincoln Ave., is a manufacturer of custom-designed parts used in the mining and quarry industries, the district said.
“This is the third naming rights sponsorship signed by the SDNB this school year. The district previously agreed to a 10-year deal with Drexel Building Supply for the naming rights to West’s fieldhouse, now known as Drexel Fieldhouse, and a 5-year deal with Aspen Orthopedic Specialists and Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin for naming rights to West’s outdoor baseball and soccer complex,” the district said.
The SDNB has a multitude of naming rights sponsorship opportunities available to interested partners. The district’s sponsorship guide showcases those opportunities in three categories: academics, the arts and athletics.
Venues available for naming rights opportunities include the Performing Arts Center, indoor and outdoor athletic complexes and facilities, and many more, all the way down to individual classrooms and hallways.
You can learn more about the district’s sponsorship opportunities by viewing the guide or contacting David Cotey at 262-789-6225.