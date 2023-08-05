CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A 29-year-old domestic violence suspect that traveled from Milwaukee to Pewaukee during the day Saturday is now in the custody of the City of Milwaukee Police Department, according to Capt. Aaron Bogie with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.
MPD requested assistance from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office to locate the suspect. They were given an address in the area of Pewaukee Road and Green Road in the City of Pewaukee where the subject may have been located.
Sheriff's deputies located the suspect's vehicle at the address at 11:19 a.m., according to a press release.
The Sheriff's Department was also made aware the suspect was armed with a handgun and a rifle when he left the scene of an incident in Milwaukee.
Attempts were made to contact the suspect by telephone and through public address announcements with no response.
At that time, the 16-unit apartment complex was evacuated for the safety of other residents and a shelter-in-place order was made.
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office Tactical Enforcement Unit also responded to the scene.
Contact was made with the suspect at 3:39 p.m. at the front door of the apartment where he was taken into custody and turned over to MPD.
There are no additional suspects and all residents have been allowed to return to their homes.
The City of Pewaukee Police and Fire Departments, along with the Town of Brookfield and City of Waukesha Police Department assisted with the incident.