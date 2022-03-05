WAUKESHA — Jessi Trauth, The Women’s Center’s director of shelter services, started her career working with children at the Sojourner Family Peace Center. She used celebrity culture to teach younger people about unhealthy relationships and domestic violence.
“Celebrity culture would be a way I would teach middle and high school children. That is why I follow this stuff so carefully,” she said.
On Wednesday, rapper Kanye West released a music video for the song “Eazy,” the same day a judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single after a seven-year marriage to West.
The Claymation video appears to show West decapitating and burying a person resembling ex-wife Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Davidson is a comedian and star on “Saturday Night Live.”
“I think he is engaging in emotional abuse and harassing behavior,” Jessi Trauth said.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
While the West/Kardashian saga is on the large scale, Trauth said it can apply to domestic violence cases in Waukesha and beyond.
“Just because a relationship ends doesn’t mean the abuse stops,” Trauth said.
She said some of West’s public actions are behaviors she and others at The Women’s Center see.
“The grandiose gestures. Kanye has the money where he could show up with a truckload of roses,” she said.
More typical behaviors of an abuser include driving an hour away to place roses at someone’s doorstep. Trauth said another such behavior is for an abuser to show up uninvited at a person’s workplace after being told not to.
“It is what people call grand gestures, which can actually be scaring, intimidating and threatening,” she said.
The escalating behaviors can also target loved ones in a new relationship.
“From 2000 to 2019, 811 people in Wisconsin lost their lives due to domestic violence. Forty-four of those individuals were friends, family, or new partners of the perpetrator’s ex,” Trauth said.
She added it is not only the victim who is in danger but also children.
“Waukesha is not immune to that. In 2020 there were six people who lost their life due to domestic violence and two of those were family members of the perpetrator’s ex,” she said.
Dangerous time in a relationship
The behaviors exhibited are an attempt to show the abuser has power over the victim. When a person leaves an abusive relationship, that means a loss of power, Trauth said.
She said the Kanye West relationship story is playing out in front of the whole world. She cautions people that the most dangerous time in an unhealthy relationship is when someone is trying to leave or end it.
“Seventy-five percent of victims who are killed by an abuser are killed as the relationship is ending or within a few weeks of it being ended,” she said.
As an advocate for victims of domestic violence, she urges them to make a plan for ending the abusive relationship. The plan should include anyone who knows the relationship is ending or who is aware of the abuse that can be called for help or safety.
“Here in Waukesha County, The Women’s Center would love to be a part of your safety plan,” Trauth said.
She encourages people to identify red flags and seek help.
The Women’s Center, 505 N. East Ave., can help a victim find shelter and provide resources. The hotline is available 24 hours a day at 262-542-3828.