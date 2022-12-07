Dorow gave man accused in Illinois stabbings two days to report to jail

WAUKESHA - An Oak Creek man who had been convicted in a domestic violence case and given two days to report to the Waukesha County Jail by Judge Jennifer Dorow is accused of using that time to travel to Illinois where he allegedly attacked his in-laws last week.
Michael Liu, 36, was charged Wednesday in Will County Circuit Court with 16 charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person over 60, two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, two counts of home invasion causing injury, and one count each of home invasion using a dangerous weapon, home invasion possessing a firearm, home invasion discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, burglary and criminal trespassing. He is being held without bond and is due to appear in court again Jan. 5, Illinois online court records show.
According to information from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Liu was apprehended in the unincorporated community of Crete, Ill., last Thursday evening at the home of his parents-in-law, where he allegedly fired several shots at the couple’s home as he approached it, then broke into the home and fired a gun several more times before it malfunctioned. He stabbed his mother-in-law several times before her husband came to her aid and was also stabbed numerous times; the man was able to get a knife away from Liu and stab him about 17 times, the sheriff’s office said.
Local prosecution
That incident came one day after Lie entered pleas in a domestic violence case before Dorow. Court records show Liu pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to counts of battery - domestic abuse, criminal damage to property - domestic abuse, and contact after a domestic abuse arrest in a plea agreement that saw counts of stalking, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property dismissed. Court records show Dorow imposed a sentence of two years of probation and four months in the Waukesha County Jail with work release privileges; he was given until Friday to report to the jail.
The complaint in the case said police were called after Liu allegedly struck his wife during a family argument and smashed an iPad with a hammer in a July 20 incident at their Brookfield home. When police arrived, Liu met an officer on the porch and immediately stated, “I’m getting a divorce,” the complaint said. Liu was ordered to have no contact with his wife, but is alleged to have had a neighbor contact her on his behalf to discuss a transfer of property.
The complaint also said a mutual friend of the Lius called police from his home state of Minnesota July 21 to report Liu told him something similar to “I am going to kill one of the kids and me,” and he believed Liu intended to do that as “payback” against his wife, the complaint said. Liu later told police he was “just 'rambling’” and he said it as a joke and didn’t mean it, the complaint said.
Liu was sentenced Nov. 30 and was given until Dec. 2 to report to the county Huber facility here, online court records show. But the next day he went to Crete, Ill., where authorities said he engaged in a “brutal” attack on his parents-in-law. Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley said in a Facebook post said that at first it appeared Liu and both of his in-laws may die from their injuries, but all were transported to medical care in critical condition. The 66-year-old female victim has been released from a hospital; her 68-year-old husband is recovering and remains in stable condition, the sheriff said.
“My heart goes out to the victims in this senseless heinous attack,” Kelley wrote. “It was clear what the offender’s intentions were the minute he left the state of Wisconsin.”"
Online court records in the Waukesha case show a bench warrant has been issued for Liu’s arrest, with the work release privileges revoked so that his entire jail sentence is to be served without release.
His attorney in the Brookfield case, Jonathan La Voy, declined to comment on the matters Wednesday. Liu’s Illinois attorney Dan Walsh could not be reached for comment after business hours Wednesday.
Dorow campaign responds
Dorow announced her candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week. Her campaign issued a statement Wednesday evening saying Liu’s case was one of a man with no prior record convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence charges. The four-month jail sentence was double what a prosecutor requested and the victim supported, the statement said. It added state law allows judges to give people up to 60 days to report to jail and Dorow gave Liu two - much less than what is typically given; no one requested he be taken to the jail immediately. It added Liu had voluntarily entered a treatment program shortly after being charged in August, and a counselor there wrote Dorow to say Liu “demonstrated a high level of commitment to the treatment process and the prognosis is good,” the statement said.
“The facts are Judge Dorow was tough in this first-time defendant,” the statement said. “We wish he would have reported to jail as he was ordered.”