WAUKESHA — Since the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, the downtown community is anticipating the return of a parade and other festivities in downtown Waukesha with the upcoming Memorial Day Parade taking place Monday, May 30.
The event includes a new parade route and the implementation of new technology known as Mobile Vehicle Barriers (MVBs) around the perimeter of the parade, preventing vehicle access along the route.
Owner Norm Bruce of Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys, 231 W. Main St., said the parade is a great thing — as it allows the public to know that normal things can happen downtown.
“The Memorial Day Parade is something that has been a tradition and I’m going to guess that it will probably be even a larger attendance than maybe what we’ve had in the past, with people wanting to express thankfulness that the parade’s happening,” Bruce said.
Joe Lester of Divino Gelato Cafe, 227 W. Main St., said he’s aware the city has taken serious precautions to ensure that there’s a remote possibility that what happened at the Waukesha Christmas Parade would happen again.
“We are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, and Memorial Day is normally a very big day for us, so we’re excited for that ... this whole weekend is kind of big for us, it’s kind of an introduction to summer,” he said.
Vinyl Vault Records owner Dan Schneiderman, who opened the vinyl business in downtown Waukesha at 275 W. Main St. approximately eight months ago with his wife Michele, said he’s really excited that they’re bringing festivities back to downtown Waukesha — allowing downtown to thrive.
“I don’t necessarily think (people) have been avoiding downtown,” he said. “I think that at first it was difficult to come downtown for obvious mental (health) reasons, but I think people are finally feeling that it’s OK to come down and shop and do those things.”
Joan Skimmons, owner of River’s End Gallery, 380 W. Main St., said things have been slow downtown since the parade and it will be nice to have people come back in and visit with upcoming events. Skimmons said a variety of factors may be impacting her business, including inflation, construction and more.
Skimmons’ gallery won’t be open on Monday, but she looks forward to the return of Friday Night Live events coming up this Friday.
Lynn Gaffey, owner of Almont Gallery, 242 W. Main St., said as a fourth generation Waukesha resident, she wants to see festivities continue downtown.
“The city was great in purchasing that expensive blockade type stuff and I think it’s for people — we still get comments from people that they don’t want to come downtown and we want to say to them that it’s OK, we’ve got to keep things going,” she said.
Vehicle barriers, new parade route
Bruce said the Memorial Day Parade is a type of test run for some of the new security measures that will also be incorporated at Friday Night Live events this summer.
The Waukesha Allied Veterans Council will put on the Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. with a new parade route, for Memorial Day and future parades, including the 4th of July and the Waukesha Christmas parades.
In addition, signs will be posted on impacted streets on Sunday evening — not allowing vehicles to park along the roads inside the parade route perimeter beginning Monday morning at 7 a.m. Violators’ vehicles will be towed.
There will be no perimeter access beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Traffic cannot enter or exit the parade perimeter until the conclusion of the parade, expected to be around 11 a.m. Monday.
In addition, the city will be using Modular Vehicle Barriers (MVBs) for the Memorial Day Parade and future outdoor events, including Friday Night Live.
Featured parade participants include Mayor Shawn Reilly, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson and Yolanda Medina, director of the Military & Veteran Resource Center at UW-Milwaukee. Groups include combined high school marching bands from Waukesha North, South and West; the Waukesha Fire Department antique fire truck and color guard; combined veteran color guards from the Vietnam Veterans of America; Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America; and the American Legion.