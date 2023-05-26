Duck waddles way into their hearts

Donald the duck gives a friendly nip to his owner, Mrs. Charlene Erdmann of Menomonee Falls, in this photo which appeared May 9, 1974, in the Freeman.
According to Dave Pritchard’s story, the Pekin duck was found wandering near Highway 18 in Waukesha the previous November, with Mrs. Carl Hatch of the Humane Animal Welfare Society guessing he was released by a previous owner because he was “too friendly. In fact, he demands attention.”
Pekin ducks aren’t found in the wild in the U.S., but the birds of Chinese origin are kept as pets here. Charlene and Ralph Erdmann on Mill Road took him in as a stray, but soon he found a job eating bugs and weeds in the Erdmanns’ greenhouse.
The story relayed a tale that Donald the previous month tried following neighbors’ children onto their school bus but was denied by the driver. The Erdmanns also took in other strays — at last count they had nine cats, four new kittens with a second cat pregnant, two dogs, a goat, a rooster and Donald. “But as Mrs. Erdmann pointed out, all the animals contribute to the wellbeing of their 12-acre ’estate.’ The goat keeps the weeds down, the cats catch a lot of field mice, the dogs bark if anyone strange comes around, and Donald, in addition to munching on every passing pants leg, eats a lot of mosquito(e)s.”