WAUKESHA — The attorney for Eagle Town Clerk Lynn Pepper said his client is “devastated” that comments apparently made in a joking manner while setting the order in which the candidates appeared on the ballot for the April 2021 election have resulted in a criminal charge against her.
Lynn Pepper, 56, of Whitewater, was charged Wednesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with a count of electioneering, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and $10,000 in fines. An initial court appearance is set for Friday morning.
“Mrs. Pepper made joking statements that somebody took seriously,” her attorney, Paul Bucher, said Wednesday.
“Mrs. Pepper is devastated. She’s a great public servant. She’s served the people in the Town of Eagle for years. She’s one of the best clerks in the state and teachers other clerks election procedures around the state,” he said, “She’s mortified ... and it’s been very, very difficult for her.”
According to the criminal complaint against her, an investigation was begun after the Eagle village police chief contacted the Sheriff’s Department to report that Victim A — identified as the Eagle village clerk — told him she was asked to assist Pepper in compiling ballots for the 2021 spring election. She told the chief “she was given specific instructions on how to pick the name for the order as to appear on the ballot, so that it was not a random selection” and felt bad about her role in things.
The clerk, hired in May 2020, told the detective she was given minimal training by her predecessor, and was told she could consult Pepper if she needed assistance. The two municipalities share a municipal building.
That clerk “reported that in January 2021 she was involved in some fraud,” the complaint said. Ahead of the April 2021 election, she said she was asked by Pepper to assist with putting names on the ballot. Pepper and the deputy town clerk told her the process was to put the names in a hat and that the clerk would select them. There were two candidates for town chairman and three running for two supervisor positions.
The clerk reported Pepper wrote the names on slips of paper. “Witness A reported that Lynn then said to her, ‘you see this’ and pointed to the piece of paper that she had just written a name on. Lynn told her that the paper had a tear on it and Lynn further stated, ‘now that’s the one you have to pick first because that’s the way it’s going to go on the ballot,’” before putting the paper in a hat, the complaint said. The clerk drew that name first.
She said when it came to drawing the names for candidates for supervisor, she was told to “pick this one first,” referring to a wrinkled slip, the complaint said. She followed the instructions, selected another slip of paper with a name on it, “but it was not the one that she was told to pick by Lynn,” the complaint said. “Witness A stated that when she selected the second one, Witness B made a comment ‘that will probably be fine, that way it will not be suspicious.’” The names were then submitted to the county clerk be printed in that order on the ballot. Witness B was identified in the complaint as a deputy town clerk, for whom The Freeman could not find contact information after the close of business Wednesday.
“Witness A further stated that this was wrong and the ballots were prepared fraudulently,” the complaint said. “Witness A stated she believed that for people who do not commonly vote or those who are not up to date on the candidates, they will usually vote for the people at the top of the list and she believed the order of the ballot is relevant to the outcome of the election.”
Pepper told a detective the names were put on slips of paper and placed into a coffee cup. She denied an accusation that she coerced the clerk into putting people on the list in a certain order, and denied that any of the slips were torn, or wrinkled or folded as was alleged.
“Detective (Ryan) Roeglin asked Pepper if she would ever ask the person selecting the names to ever pick a certain person to be listed on the ballot first and she said, ‘I might laugh about it,’” the complaint said. “Detective Roeglin asked Pepper to explain this and she stated “I would say please please please pick so and so first, but not seriously, in a joking ma(nn)er yes, but not seriously.’ Detective Roeglin asked if she ever manipulated any of the paper during the selection process, and she said ‘no absolutely not, it’s my personality, I joke a lot.’” “Bad judgment, I guess I’d put it that way. Certainly not fraud,” Bucher said.
He would not comment on how the charge may impact Pepper’s job. Pepper has been the town clerk since at least 2010, Freeman records show.
Bucher, the former Waukesha County district attorney who ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general, said he didn’t know the procedures for ballot order when he ran for office. He said it’s a random drawing, which Pepper could have done in the privacy of her office behind closed doors. He said he didn’t know how the order in which candidates are listed could affect the outcome of an election.
He pointed to political concerns and “bad blood” between the municipalities.
“It’s unfortunately small-town politics that found its way,” he said. “I respect Ms. Opper for what she does. I’ve been there, done that. But small-town politics is pretty vicious.”
Messages left at the number listed for Eagle Town Chairman Don Malek were not returned Wednesday evening.