EAGLE — Elisabeth Spankowski, 34, always had the Appalachian Trail in the back of her mind as something that she could complete. In 2021 Spankowski moved back in with her parents in Eagle to save up money for a down payment on a house.
“Then the housing market went crazy and I realized I was in the perfect position to do my thru-hike this year,” Spankowski said.
She admits her friends were not surprised by her wanting to do this, although her mom was quite upset.
“She didn’t want me to do and didn’t want me to do it alone. Most moms feel that way. The more research she did on her own ...I got her a great book before I left. She came around,” Spankowski said.
Her mom became her number one supporter along the way.
“She thought I would make it 3 or 4 weeks. When she saw I made it past that point she knew I would make it all the way out of sheer stubbornness,” Spankowski said.
The Appalachian Trail is located in the Eastern United States, extending almost 2,200 miles between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine, and passing through 14 states.
She described herself as someone who has always been a day hiker and car camper.
“Before I got out on the AT, I never did any backpacking or overnight on trail. It was a big learning experience in that regard,” Spankowski said.
She began her journey on March 24 in Amicalola Falls State Park, in northern Georgia. She completed it on Oct. 6 in Baxter State Park at Mount Katahdin in Maine.
“I was out there for 197 days,” she said. Spankowski started on her own but ended up with others along the way. It is typical to group together with other hikers on the trail. Some may want to hike alone.
“I hiked about 500 miles by myself, then sort of half way through in Damascus, Virginia I started hiking with a partner. The last 1,500 miles of the trail I was hiking along with a partner,” she said.
Spankowski had every intention of hiking the entire trail on her own. However, sometimes being alone was challenging. She spoke of having bad days hiking, with no one around to commiserate with and get you through it.
“It is really difficult the day in and day out on trail. It gets really hard when you are by yourself,” she said.
The hiker said it was not like she and her partner were hiking together all day. They would see each other at water breaks or camp together. They would make plans and do the logistics together.
“It was very beneficial to have someone else around,” she said.
The Appalachian Trail is very popular as a first thruhike for people, according to the Eagle resident. It is laid out with town stops for gear, food and lodging.
Hikers will hit a town every 3-4 days and sometimes even more than that. Spankowski said you don’t typically have to do a long resupply or food carry. You go into town and do your resupply for food for how long the next stretch will be. Some will stay in a hotel and shower and do chores such as laundry. Then you set out on the next stretch.
“I wasn’t carrying more than 3-5 days of food at a time,” she said.
Learning while hiking
Spankowski learned a lot while hiking for several months.
“The main reason why I wanted to do this was twofold. I wanted to see what I was capable of both physically and mentally. Physically it is grueling and very difficult and physical trail,” she said.
It was a challenge mentally to hike 2,200 miles over six months.
“I learned a lot about what I’m capable of and what I’m comfortable with while out there,” Spankowski said.
For example, she didn’t realize how much she disliked river crossing. It is not a good feeling when you are by yourself and have to cross a river that is up to your waist. The rocks are very slippery and you have a 30-pound pack on your back, according to Spankowski.
“I learned more about myself. I was surprised at how much I enjoyed all the towns I went through. It was incredible to see small town America along such a long swath of the country. It was pretty cool. Places I would never go to otherwise,” she said.
She found the stopping points to be quite charming and interesting.
Spankowski also made friends, including her hiking partner Nate Nyomtato from New Jersey, whom she never met before the hike.
“I told him we are bonded for life now no matter if he likes it or not,” she said.
She also met three ladies in a group earlier in the trail. The members of that group had just met each other on day one. Those women were able to stay together the entire trail, which is rare, according to Spankowski.
“For people to finish... the numbers aren’t really in your favor. But for people to stick together the whole way is amazing. The three ladies I am in contact with and I only hiked with them for less than a week,” she said.
Spankowski said the connections you make on the trail with people out there is strong. The next time you see them or run into them in town could be 100-200 miles after you first meet. You react like you are friends for life.
Happily, Spankowski didn’t have any mishaps or accidents along the trail.
“The trail is about luck and I got very lucky,” she said.
If she could get back on a trail now Spankowski would jump at the chance.