As the weather warms, fairgoers may be getting ready for the outdoor fun the Wisconsin State Fair will have to offer.
The fair released its lineup earlier than usual this year to ensure time for ticket purchasing.
“Some of these shows are going to sell fast. Some have the potential to sell out,” said Tess Kersken, director of public relations for the Wisconsin State Fair.
Fair organizers have announced the following headliners, with tickets now on sale, according to the fair website: Alabama with Exile, Halestorm with New Years Day, Jeff Dunham, Tommy James and The Shondells with Little Anthony, For King + Country with Katy Nichole, Kidz Bop Never Stop Live Tour, REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain, Lindsey Stirling with Walk off the Earth, and Trace Adkins.
The main stage shows are presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel, according to the fair website.
Kersken urged state fair attendees to buy tickets through the fair website.
“Prices are really transparent,” she said, noting the website includes a $9 facility fee per ticket to avoid confusion about pricing.
The aim of fair shows is to make the performances affordable, according to Kersken, who said tickets do not exceed $75.
“For some shows you can get tickets for $36, or $26 is our lowest,” she said.
The aim of event organizers was to offer a varied selection of performances, according to Kersken.
Potpourri of performers
“We looked at a multitude of genres when selected for the State Fair main stage,” she said.
“We have a country night with Alabama and the next night we move into rock with Halestorm. Then we have a comedy night with Jeff Dunham.”
Dunham performed at the State Fair previously with a different tour, according to Kerksen, who said he was popular with the audience.
“That show is selling really well,” she said, of the Dunham show, slated for Saturday, Aug. 5.
From there, the main stage genre will switch to oldies with Tommy James and The Shondells on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Kerksen said the audience will be excited to see Little Anthony as well.
“There will be a lot of oldies people love,” she said, of the night’s music.
On Monday, Aug. 7, the fair will focus on Christian music by hosting King + County.
“They are huge in that space; really popular,” said Kerksen, who said opening act Katy Nichole is a pop start coming up quickly in the music genre.
Kersken said the fair’s Kidz Bop on Tuesday, Aug. 8 is a great “first show’ for kids and the following acts of REO Speedwagon on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Alabama at the start of the fair on Thursday, Aug. 3 will both likely draw big crowds.
REO, Alabama selling fast
“REO Speedwagon is huge. The name recognition is fantastic. They have countless hits,” said Kersken, who said the band’s show almost sold out at the fair in 2019.
“We are expecting that show as well as Alabama to sell really, really fast,” she said. Electric violinist Lindsey Stirling, slated to perform on Saturday, Aug. 12, represents a new style for the fair, according to Kerksen, who said Stirling has a large following on social media.
“Lindsey Stirling’s groundbreaking, violin- driven electronic music has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide. Her 2019 album, ‘Artemis’, received critical acclaim and debuted at No. 1 on the Dance / Electronic Album Chart,” the fair website said.
Kerksen said the show is selling well.
“We are excited to see people come out for something different on the State Fair main stage,” Kerksen said.
The fair wraps up with country artist Trace Adkins on Sunday, Aug. 13.
“The name says it all,” said Kerksen, of Adkins.
“He puts on a wonderful show.”
Wisconsin State Fair
The fair will run from Aug. 3 to 13, 2023 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.
Main stage headliners include:
■ Alabama with Exile at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3
■ Halestorm with New Years Day at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.
■ Jeff Dunham and the “Still Not Canceled” tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
■ Tommy James & The Shondells with LIttle Anthony at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
■ For King + Country with Katy Nichole at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
■ Kidz Bop Never Stop Live Tour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
■ REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
■ Lindsey Stirling with Walk off the Earth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
■ Trace Adkins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
State Fair Main Stage Tickets
■ Online — For tickets to the Wisconsin State Fair main stage shows, visit wistatefair.com.
■ Ticket office — The office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, and is open from
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Extended fair time hours will start in May.
■ Phone — Order via phone and have them emailed with no additional delivery fee by calling 414-266-7100.