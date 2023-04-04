ELM GROVE — Newcomer Gregg Eberhardt defeated fellow newcomer Preetha Kurudiyara in a close race for the Area III seat on the Elmbrook School Board.
Eberhardt won 9,128 votes, or 50.1 percent of the total. Kurudiyara wasn’t far behind, claiming 9,075 votes, or 49.8 percent of the total. Twenty-two votes were cast for a write-in candidate, or a total of 0.1 percent.
Eberhardt is a product manager and has lived in the district between 1976 and 2003. He moved back in 2016 and has lived in the area since then. He graduated from Brookfield East and was a coach at Brookfield Central. Eberhardt believes that improving academic performance and the safety of students from a cybersecurity standpoint are among the most pressing issues facing Elmbrook Schools.
Once he begins serving on the board, Eberhardt plans to make efforts to boost performance in both math and language arts.
As the winner, Eberhardt will be taking the place of Jian Sun, the former treasurer and Area III seat, who served on the board since 2017 and opted not to seek re-election.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
