PEWAUKEE — Dewey and Judith Sherman, a Pewaukee couple married for 61 years, thought they would never see Dewey’s wedding ring again after he lost it in the summer of 2020 while working in their yard. At least not until St. Croix Hospice Chaplain Paul Humphreys came along with his expertise in metal detection.
Humphreys is in his fifth year of providing spiritual care and comfort to terminally-ill patients and their families through St. Croix Hospice. During a routine visit with terminally-ill patient Judith and her husband Dewey on July 28 of this year, the couple told the sad story of their long-lost wedding ring to Humphreys.
“I just knew at that point it was something I really wanted to help with if I could,” said Humphreys after hearing the story. He recalls Judith telling him how she watched her husband down by the lake, spending many nights searching for the ring. “She felt heartbroken, in her words, to see him down there looking for this wedding ring.”
Humphreys is a metal-detecting specialist who has been detecting for over 40 years. He is currently a member of a directory of over 580 metal detectors, 98% of whom work on a voluntary-reward basis and in the spirit of kindness, according to Humphreys.
“There’s just nothing quite like finding a highly sentimental jewelry item and being able to hand it back to the owner,” said Humphreys, who immediately offered to find the ring for Dewey and Judith.
Humphreys came back later that day with his equipment and walked through the back yard with Dewey to investigate where he might have lost it.
“I looked out there a couple hours later, and I saw he was still down there,” said Dewey, who added that Humphreys didn’t come back up to the house until it started getting dark.
After spending hours in the lake behind the couple’s house and in the majority of the back yard, Humphreys suddenly caught a flash of two numbers on his metal detecting machine. After further investigation of the hit, Humphreys pulled up a plug of grass in the lawn to discover the missing ring buried six-and-a-half inches under the ground.
Years ago, when Dewey was working in the yard, he filled an area in the lawn and had a stump ground up resulting in the deep burial of the ring. The fact that the ring was found was startling to Humphreys.
The moment of return
With the ring in hand, Humphreys returned to the house to find Judith lying in her bed, set up in the living room and overlooking the lake. “I put the ring into her hand and her eyes glistened up with tears, and I told her I wanted her to be the one to give the ring to him (Dewey),” said Humphreys.
Dewey recalled the moment his wife asked him to sit by her on that day. “I put my hand out and there was the ring after two years of being down there,” said Dewey. “I just couldn’t believe it. I was stunned.”
Humphreys watched the happy moment as the couple was reunited with the ring. He now has helped 89 individuals get their rings back.
“The moment was almost beyond words,” said Humphreys.
Judith died in early September, and her funeral was held two weeks ago. Dewey said Humphreys attended the funeral and shared the story of finding their ring.
“I just thank Chaplain Paul. He’s so dedicated to what he does it’s just unbelievable,” said Dewey. “She was in so much pain, but she had that smile on her face, and she was just so happy that we had the ring back.”