Democrats Jessica Katzenmeyer and Tom Palzewicz are competing to represent the Democrats in the Nov. general election in today's partisan primary.

Current District 5 State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, announced he won’t be seeking re-election. Rob Brian Hutton is running unopposed as a Republican for the seat.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Jessica Katzenmeyer 0 0% Tom Palzewicz 0 0% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 0

Precincts Reported: 0

