Democrats Jessica Katzenmeyer and Tom Palzewicz are competing to represent the Democrats in the Nov. general election in today's partisan primary.
Current District 5 State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, announced he won’t be seeking re-election. Rob Brian Hutton is running unopposed as a Republican for the seat.
We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jessica Katzenmeyer
|0
|0%
|Tom Palzewicz
|0
|0%
|Write in
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
Precincts Reported: 0