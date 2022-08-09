August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

Democrats Jessica Katzenmeyer and Tom Palzewicz are competing to represent the Democrats in the Nov. general election in today's partisan primary.

Current District 5 State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, announced he won’t be seeking re-election. Rob Brian Hutton is running unopposed as a Republican for the seat.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Jessica Katzenmeyer00%
Tom Palzewicz00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

