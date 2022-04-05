The following referendum appeared on the April 5 ballot in Elm Grove:
“Do you approve the adoption of an Elm Grove Ordinance requiring that prior to the letting of any project for a Public Works Project financed (in whole or in part) which requires a Village capital expenditure of $1 million or more, that the Village Board shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the Project? Disapproval of such binding referendum shall preclude the Village from proceeding with the Project. The wording of any binding referendum shall include a concise summary providing the Electors with the information regarding the specific purpose of the Public Works project, the location of the Public Works project, the total cost of the project, and the method to be used by the Village for payment of the Public Works project expenditures. Nothing in the provision shall be construed to preclude the Village from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.”
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Response
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
Precincts Reported: 0