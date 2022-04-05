The following referendums appeared on the April 5 ballot in the Muskego-Norway School District:
Question Number I: Shall the Muskego-Norway School District, Waukesha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $27,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of an addition for technical education, science, technology, engineering and math areas, and renovations at the High School; construction of an addition and renovations for a gymnasium and conversion of the current gymnasium into a cafeteria at Lakeview Elementary School; site improvements; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
Question Number II: Shall the Muskego-Norway School District, Waukesha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions for medicine and health sciences areas and an indoor practice facility, and renovations at the High School; site improvements; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Response to QI
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
|Response to QII
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
Precincts Reported: 0