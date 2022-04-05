Three incumbents facing 3 challengers on the New Berlin School Board - 1

Six total candidates are running for three spots on the New Berlin School Board on April 5. The candidates are (top row, left to right): Mitchell Helmer (i), Scott Jentsch, Renee Koneck; (bottom row, left to right) Meg McKenzie, Janet Schulz (i) and Kate Unger (i).

Three seats are up for election on the New Berlin School Board today. Incumbents Mitchell Helmer, Janet Schulz and Kate Unger are running for re-election and face challengers Meg McKenzie, Scott Jentsch and Renee Koneck.

Election results will be updated throughout the night.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Mitchell Helmer (i)00%
Janet Schulz (i)00%
Kate Unger (i)00%
Meg McKenzie00%
Scott Jentsch00%
Renee Koneck00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

<< Back to main election results page