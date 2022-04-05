Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Pewaukee Village Board in today's election.
Two incumbents, Heather Gergen and Craig Roberts, are being challenged by four newcomers — Kevin Waldvogel, Jim Grabowski, Kelli Belt and Colin Weeks — for the seats.
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Heather Gergen (i)
|0
|0%
|Craig Roberts (i)
|0
|0%
|Kevin Waldvogel
|0
|0%
|Jim Grabowski
|0
|0%
|Kelli Belt
|0
|0%
|Colin Weeks
|0
|0%
|Write in
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
Precincts Reported: 0