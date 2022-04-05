Six compete for three seats on Pewaukee Village Board - 1

Candidates for the three open seats on the Pewaukee Village Board are (top row, left to right): Kelli Belt, Heather Gergen (i) and Jim Grabowski; (bottom row, left to right) Craig Roberts (i), Kevin Waldvogel and Colin Weeks.

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Pewaukee Village Board in today's election.

Two incumbents, Heather Gergen and Craig Roberts, are being challenged by four newcomers — Kevin Waldvogel, Jim Grabowski, Kelli Belt and Colin Weeks — for the seats.

Election results will be updated throughout the night.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Heather Gergen (i)00%
Craig Roberts (i)00%
Kevin Waldvogel00%
Jim Grabowski00%
Kelli Belt00%
Colin Weeks00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

<< Back to main election results page