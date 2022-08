Incumbent Eric Severson hopes to retain his position as Waukesha County sheriff. His challenger James Soneberg has been with the department for 24 years.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Eric Severson (i) 863 67.9% James Soneberg 405 31.9% Write in 3 0% Total Votes 1,271

Precincts Reported: 5 of 190 units (2.6%)

