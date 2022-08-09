Republicans Tom Michalski and Erik Ngutse are facing off to represent the Republican Party in the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 13. Michalski and Ngutse are competing in the Aug. 9 primary election. The winner will face Democrat Sarah Harrison in the November general election.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Tom Michalski 1,073 51.3% Erik Ngutse 1,013 48.4% Write in 5 0.2% Total Votes 2,091

12% of Waukesha County precincts

