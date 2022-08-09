Republicans Tom Michalski and Erik Ngutse are facing off to represent the Republican Party in the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 13. Michalski and Ngutse are competing in the Aug. 9 primary election. The winner will face Democrat Sarah Harrison in the November general election.
We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Tom Michalski
|1,073
|51.3%
|Erik Ngutse
|1,013
|48.4%
|Write in
|5
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|2,091
12% of Waukesha County precincts