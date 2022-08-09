August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

Republicans Tom Michalski and Erik Ngutse are facing off to represent the Republican Party in the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 13. Michalski and Ngutse are competing in the Aug. 9 primary election. The winner will face Democrat Sarah Harrison in the November general election.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Tom Michalski1,07351.3%
Erik Ngutse1,01348.4%
Write in50.2%
Total Votes2,091 
   

12% of Waukesha County precincts

