Two Republicans, Nik Rettinger and Pat Goldammer, are running in the Aug. 9 primary race to represent Assembly District 83. Incumbent State Rep. Chuck Wichgers is running for the 82nd Assembly District seat as a result of redistricting.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Pat Goldammer 1,831 39.2% Nik Rettinger 2,827 60.6% Write in 7 0.2% Total Votes 4,665

