A referendum with one question appeared on the ballot during the Nov. 8 general election in Elm Grove. The Village Board determined that it is important to maintain the village’s streets and develop an interconnected pathway system.
The referendum asks whether the village can spend money on the reconstruction of Gebhardt Road and an off-road pathway
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
