Fred Winchowky

Fred Winchowky

MUKWONAGO — After 11 years as the Mukwonago Village President, Fred Winchowky will remain in his seat after receiving 52.5% of the vote after a race against challenger Roger Walsh Tuesday night.

Winchowky received 760 votes and Walsh received 685, or 47.3% of the votes, Tuesday night. Three votes, or .2%, were write-ins. Results are unofficial until canvassed. 

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Fred Winchowky (i)76052.5%
Roger Walsh68547.3%
Write in30.2%
Total Votes1,448 
   

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)

<< Back to main election results page