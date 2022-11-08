An advisory referendum with two questions appeared on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election in Waukesha County. The advisory referendum allowed voters to voice their preference and allowed elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of The Freeman.
|Vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|0
|0
|No
|0
|0
|Total Votes
|0