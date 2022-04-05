Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart are taking on challengers Sarah Harrison, Karrie Kozlowski, Marquell Moorer and Mark Borowski for three seats on the School District of Waukesha School Board.
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Greg Deets (i)
|7,215
|15.5%
|William Baumgart (i)
|7,426
|15.9%
|Sarah Harrison
|7,633
|16.4%
|Karrie Kozlowski
|8,500
|18.2%
|Marquell Moorer
|7,529
|16.2%
|Mark Borowski
|8,225
|17.6%
|Write in
|74
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|46,602
Precincts Reported: 57 of 61 (93%)