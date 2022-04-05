Conservative candidates take top votes in Waukesha School Board primary - 1

Candidates for the Waukesha School Board general election on April 5, 2022 are: Top row (l to r): William Baumgart (i), Mark Borowski and Greg Deets (i). Bottom row (l to r): Sarah Harrison,  Karrie Kozlowski and Marquell Moorer.

Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart are taking on challengers Sarah Harrison, Karrie Kozlowski, Marquell Moorer and Mark Borowski for three seats on the School District of Waukesha School Board.

Election results will be updated throughout the night.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Greg Deets (i)7,21515.5%
William Baumgart (i)7,42615.9%
Sarah Harrison7,63316.4%
Karrie Kozlowski8,50018.2%
Marquell Moorer7,52916.2%
Mark Borowski8,22517.6%
Write in740.2%
Total Votes46,602 
   

Precincts Reported: 57 of 61 (93%)

