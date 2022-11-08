Republican Tom Michalski and Democrat Sarah Harrison are running to represent the District 13 seat in the Wisconsin state Assembly.
Democrat Sara Rodriguez currently holds the seat. Her term ends in January 2023 and she is running alongside Gov. Tony Evers for the position of lieutenant governor in his administration.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of The Freeman.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Tom Michalski
|0
|0
|Sarah Harrison
|0
|0
|Write in
|0
|0
|Total Votes
|0