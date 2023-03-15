WAUKESHA – Midday on March 15 there was an electrical fire in a hand dryer in one of the restrooms on the second floor of Hadfield Elementary School. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. The fire department and the school district’s maintenance crew arrived at the scene promptly.
Despite the building being cleared by the fire department, students were dismissed from school early in order to ensure the smoke smell didn’t negatively impact anyone.
The School District of Waukesha and its emergency management company will continue to clear the building of the smoke smell and will conduct further air quality testing to make certain that the building remains safe for students and staff.
Classes are expected to resume March 16.