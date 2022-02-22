WAUKESHA — Elite Sports Club in Brookfield reported a hidden camera was recently located in the women’s locker room — believed to have been placed there by a contractor from a company that Elite Sports Club has worked with for some time, according to a Monday newsletter from the business.
According to the Monday newsletter, the situation was brought to their attention when a team member noticed a camera was planted behind a mirror in the women’s locker room on Friday.
Brookfield Police Department Capt. Chris Garcia said in a Monday press release that the Brookfield Police Department investigated the incident on Friday and arrested the suspect.
According to Garcia, criminal charges have been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, which include charges of invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
According to the business’s newsletter: “Our team acted immediately which resulted in an arrest within hours. The apparent perpetrator was not a member or team member but was a contractor from a company who we have used in the past without any problem or indication of a potential problem.”
The business said they are deeply committed to providing a safe environment and experience for members and team members and have swept all of their facilities to ensure that there are no similar issues taking place. They are also “evaluating if any changes in policies or contractors should be undertaken to help protect” them going forward.
“We are saddened that this took place and have a zero-tolerance policy for these actions and misconduct. We are working with the police and the district attorney to ensure proper prosecution and to get answers to all of the obvious questions that you would want to know the answers to. At this point, we do not have these answers but wanted to communicate proactively and openly so that the community would know.”
According to the newsletter, because of the ongoing criminal investigating and prosecution, the club is unable to provide any further specific details about the incident at this time.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been formally filed at the Waukesha County Courthouse.
The Freeman will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.