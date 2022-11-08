ELM GROVE – The village of Elm Grove referendum passed on Tuesday in the Nov. 8 general election.
The question asked: "Shall the Village of Elm Grove expend $1,700,000 for the reconstruction of Gebhardt Road including the construction of an off-road pathway with the Village’s expected contribution to be $340,000 if Federal grant monies are awarded, or $1,300,000 expected Village contribution if Federal grant monies are not awarded?"
In total, 2,542 people voted yes, and 1,188 people voted no in passing the referendum.
This comes following the spending limit referendum that was approved at the general election in April requiring all public works projects that exceed $1 million in expenditure to be approved by referendum vote, according to the Village of Elm Grove Resolution 082922.
The village is looking to complete the reconstruction of Gebhardt Road from Pilgrim Parkway to Highland Drive while completing a pathway along the same stretch.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|2,542
|68.2%
|No
|1,188
|31.8%
|Total Votes
|3,730
100% of precincts reporting