NEW BERLIN — A photo of a smiling Julie Ibar, who was an art teacher at Elmwood Elementary School in New Berlin, is projected on the front board on Wednesday. A few students in the art class huddle around the photo and start tracing the picture while others work with felt, glue and yarn for their own projects at nearby tables.
Melissa Dorn, a Milwaukee-based artist, on Wednesday was busy working with students in grades K-6 at Elmwood.
“We need to decide what color is the hair shape. It does not have to be the color of the hair,” Artist-in-Residence Dorn instructed them.
Students in grades K-6 at Elmwood are creating portraits of people they admire. A group of sixth-graders are working together to make a portrait of Ibar that will be displayed in the school.
Thanks to a grant, her memory will live on through the art project created by students. Ibar was awarded the Herb Kohl Fellowship Award in 2019, which included a $6,000 award for her classroom. Before Julie and the school came up with a way to use the award money, COVID19 closed schools in 2020, and Julie died of cancer at the age of 62 in June 2021.
There is a history at Elmwood of having artists in residency.
Jaime Veal, Elmwood principal, told The Freeman Ibar liked having additional artists coming in to work with all students.
“I think her wish would have been to use this money, from her grant, for all students to be involved in this art,” Veal said.
The project focuses on abstracting Ibar’s hair and focusing on details. Art teacher Leah Schretenthaler said everyone remembers Ibar’s hair, which was wispy and flowing “like her spirit.”
“When we were looking for an artist, we wanted to make sure it was someone who could not only work with kids but also also a project that would embody everything (Ibar) has done for the school. That is what most of Dorn’s project focuses on,” Schretenthaler said.
Students are able to pick out colors they want to represent Ibar or other portraits.
Schretenthaler said the project has been amazing and it gives her goosebumps thinking about it. The teacher added it feels like everything has come full circle.
“It has meant a lot because when I came into this position, Julie and I were working together,” Schretenthaler said. “When she passed, it felt like her work was incomplete. She never got to see her award money used for what she wanted. The first time I met her... the school and students were everything to her,” Schretenthaler said. The feeling was mutual between students, parents and staff.
“Seeing the kids working on it and hearing the parents’ stories about Julie and the kids’ stories — it’s meant more to me than I could ever have imagined,” she said.
A way with kids
The display in the hall will have Ibar in the middle, with her teaching buddy, a stuffed aardvark named Artie. Surrounding her will be women the students learned about in their curriculum.
“She (Ibar) was phenomenal with younger kids and making them feel comfortable and safe. If a kid was feeling upset she would let Artie be their little buddy,” Schretenthaler said.
She added that was something the kids have remembered since they were younger. The fifth- and sixth-graders now remember Artie.
“We had to make sure it was part of the project,” she said.
Fifth-graders Madison Filkins and Delaney Ryan are working on a portrait of Artie for their art class project. They were working on black and white felt and deciding on painting on Wednesday. Filkins lived near Ibar and still holds a special card her teacher made. The little girl said she went over to Ibar’s house to do summer reading and started drawing violets. The card said “A violet for Madison” with a sketch of a violet.
The students said they remember Ibar making sure the kids were calm and relaxed before art class.
“We used to meditate before class for five minutes. She like calmed us down,” Ryan said.
Filkins remembered her teacher using Artie, who had little art supplies and his own little home.
“He had a little smock. It was really because she brought in other stuffed animals too,” Ryan said.
The students said they picked Artie for their project because he was a big part of Ibar.
Dorn said she didn’t know Ibar but learned about the beloved teacher throughout the project.
“I learned about Artie and how she interacted with the class and how much she was loved,” Dorn said.