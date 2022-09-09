BROOKFIELD — Even though Sarah Knowles has lived in Brookfield for 19 years, she remembers living in Yorkshire, England fondly. Knowles and her husband loved living there but moved in 2003 to Brookfield due to her husband’s job and her need to care for their disabled son full-time. She recently became an United States citizen.
But throughout Knowles’ 54 years, Elizabeth II has always been queen.
“All my whole life she has been queen, I haven’t any other monarchs. My grandmother was the same age as her, died last year. I just don’t think there will be anyone to match her in the future,” she said.
Queen Elizabeth II’s passing marks a sad day for her family.
“The queen is definitely a one of a kind person. They are never going to be able to replace exactly what they (England) had,” Knowles said.
She recalls she and one of her sons seeing the queen’s motorcade during her visit to Scunthorpe, UK, in 2002. She remembers traffic being blocked off whenever the queen or royal family traveled.
“They put railings up when she gets out of the car and shakes hands and greets people,” she said.
Knowles said despite the notion that the royal family is privileged, she was a great leader.
“She gave the country its money’s worth. She was working right till the end. On Tuesday she greeted the new prime minister [Liz Truss]. Right up until the day she died she was working,” Knowles said.
She added the queen gave herself to her country. “I can’t see anyone topping what she has done. No one else has been able to reign for 70 years. I don’t think that will be possible,” she said.
Knowles admits she isn’t on top of the royal news but remembers key times such as the wedding of Princess Diana to the now King Charles. People had street parties during that time.
She also recalled Princess Diana’s death in 1997.
“I remember everyone was shocked and she was still very popular despite no longer being a royal,” she said.
The last time she was in England was 2016 but it is hard to travel with her adult son with disabilities.
Like the queen, Knowles has care and concern for her family. She advocates for adult changing tables in public venues especially in airports. She has a Facebook page called “Changing Spaces Wisconsin” and launched it after her last trip to England.
“We’ve got chapters in 15 states. It has parents like I am. I’m trying to get legislation passed,” Knowles said.
Like the queen and royal family, she has found a resolve to help others and has successfully installed in places such as the Fiserv Forum and is getting one in the State Capitol.
Knowles said she will always remember Queen Elizabeth very well and believes she will go down in history “as the best queen.”