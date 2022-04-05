Darryl Enriquez received nearly two-thirds of the total votes cast in the District 19 seat, where he faced off against Andrew Cegielski.
The District 19 seat has been vacant since November. Former Supervisor Kathleen Cummings resigned from the County Board after being charged with seven felonies related to election fraud. She also resigned at the time from her aldermanic seat on the Common Council.
Enriquez said, “Top county priorities include finding workers to fill job vacancies and to improve housing and transportation to complement the county’s economic development.”
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Darryl Enriquez
|1,752
|65.1%
|Andrew Cegielski
|932
|34.6%
|Write in
|9
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|2,693
Precincts Reported: 11 of 11 (100%)