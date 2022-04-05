Cegielski, Enriquez face off for vacant District 19 seat on Waukesha County Board - 1

Andrew Cegielski (left) and Darryl Enriquez (right) are facing off on April 5 for the District 19 supervisor seat on the Waukesha County Board. The seat was vacated last fall by Kathleen Cummings.

Darryl Enriquez received nearly two-thirds of the total votes cast in the District 19 seat, where he faced off against Andrew Cegielski.

The District 19 seat has been vacant since November. Former Supervisor Kathleen Cummings resigned from the County Board after being charged with seven felonies related to election fraud. She also resigned at the time from her aldermanic seat on the Common Council.

Enriquez said, “Top county priorities include finding workers to fill job vacancies and to improve housing and transportation to complement the county’s economic development.”

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Darryl Enriquez1,75265.1%
Andrew Cegielski93234.6%
Write in90.3%
Total Votes2,693 
   

Precincts Reported: 11 of 11 (100%)

