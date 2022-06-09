WAUKESHA — Despite the September deadline to demolish the dilapidated Horizon West condo building, condo owners are still facing financial uncertainty and hurdles.
“My daughter and I were traumatized and my budget is currently falling apart,” Carlos Bergin, said in a statement. He lived in Horizon West for six years and still owes over $50,000 on his Horizon West mortgage. “I was stuck in motels I couldn’t afford for approximately three or four months until I found an apartment. I don’t wish this on anyone!”
Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse.
The city issued a raze order in January for the Horizon West building, which the residents appealed. Residents are still paying their old mortgages, financing new living situations and may have to foot the bill for the building’s demolition.
According to Laurel Peterson, condo owner, the raze order “necessitates the owners come up with over $1 million in funds to complete the demolition, which includes special asbestos abatement due to the materials used when Horizon West was built in 1966. If the association can’t come up with these funds and remove the building within 120 days, the city will then make its own arrangements to tear it down at the city’s cost and bill the owners back in the form of a tax lien,” she said in a statement.
“I have no idea where I would secure the money to pay for the demolition of the building, much less find money to pay for a down payment on another home.” said Mary O’Herron in a statement. “Based on the selling price of the same floor plan with similar upgrades as mine, I believe I've lost approximately $130,000 in equity. This is money that I would have used if I chose to move to be closer to my adult children and their families, or if I needed to move to an assisted living facility.”
All Horizon West owners were required to obtain homeowners insurance for their unit, and the condo association also had an insurance policy through Travelers Insurance for the common areas and the building structure as a whole, Peterson said.
“This is exactly what people buy insurance for, but unfortunately there’s no specific ‘imminent collapse’ insurance any of us could have purchased,” Peterson said in a statement. Peterson, her wife and her daughter lived in Horizon West for two years and owe over $100,000 on their mortgage. “If Travelers denies us and we get no assistance, it sends a message to condo owners everywhere that you’re at risk of losing everything on a moment’s notice and that your insurance is worthless,” Peterson said.
Lingering lawsuit
In April, 27 of the condo owners filed a $17 million lawsuit against Travelers Insurance for failing to pay claims.
Travelers Insurance won’t comment on pending litigation.
Horizon West insured the building for a replacement value at over $17 million.
The suit added the building is a total loss.
'In its latest coverage letter, Travelers goes as far as to say that since the raze order was issued, there is no coverage but if the building collapsed, Travelers could cover,' the suit said.
Many owners have had to start over with their retirement plans, or return to work after retiring.
“My wife and my children had finally convinced me to retire at 78,” said RJ Esposito in a statement. Esposito lived with his wife, Pat, at Horizon West for four years. He retired just hours earlier on the day of the evacuation. “This completely upended our retirement plans. I am again working, but at 78 I don’t have the energy that I had 5 or 10 years ago, so I’m not sure how long I can continue,” he said. Some residents had to declare bankruptcy.
“This has tanked my credit, and bankruptcy is imminent,” Todd Dreger said in a statement. Dreger lived at Horizon West for four years and had $30,000 in equity as well as a $100,000 mortgage. “This has disrupted our financial planning, and my significant other has major health issues. I won’t be able to retire the way I’d planned to.”
Robert Berry, a condo owner, worries about the financial uncertainty.
“Imagine having to buy two homes within one year. We're devastated and traumatized,” Berry said in a statement. “Paying for two mortgages yet only being able to live in one place is unaffordable for anyone. It will force us to file bankruptcy and ruin our perfect credit.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the owners of Horizon West Condominiums to help offset the financial burden they face. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-48-evacuated-families.