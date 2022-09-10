Evacuated Horizon West condo owners to raze building by Sept. 20

WAUKESHA — Nine months after being evacuated from their homes at Horizon West Condo, the condo owners are starting to get back to normal. However, a pending civil lawsuit against the insurance company and looming raze order of the building, 315 N. West Ave., has left the dust unsettled.
“For all of us we are getting back to life post-condo, the hard part is there is still so much that is uncertain,” condo owner Laurel Peterson told The Freeman.
Peterson spoke of the lawsuit and how without a resolution, it is hard to fully move on.
All Horizon West owners were required to obtain homeowners insurance for their units, and the condo association also had an insurance policy through Travelers Insurance for the common areas and the building structure as a whole, Peterson said.
In April, 27 of the condo owners filed a $17 million lawsuit against Travelers Insurance for failing to pay claims. Travelers Insurance won’t comment on pending litigation.
Horizon West insured the building for a replacement value at over $17 million.
The suit added the building is a total loss.
“In its latest coverage letter, Travelers goes as far as to say that since the raze order was issued, there is no coverage but if the building collapsed, Travelers could cover,” the suit said.
Peterson said a judge has been assigned to the federal court case.
“We know us and the insurance company submitted all of our paperwork. We are just waiting for the judge to make a ruling because this isn’t a jury trial or anything,” she said.
Peterson hopes for resolution in the coming month. Depending on the results of the lawsuit, it can really affect a lot of condo owners moving forward, according to Peterson.
“For me, I might have to file for bankruptcy. I won’t really know If I will have to do that until we find out the outcome of the lawsuit. It’s hard because you can’t make any long-term financial plans to get really beyond it,” Peterson said.
Peterson is renting an apartment but had to move twice in the past nine months. Originally she had a short-term lease and the place was too small for her, her wife and daughter.
“Moving twice in a year isn’t that fun but it had to be done to be in a place where we felt comfortable,” she said.
‘The building needs to be razed’
Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. The city issued a raze order in January for the Horizon West building, which the residents appealed. The date is Sept. 20 to demolish the dilapidated condo building.
According to Peterson, the raze order “necessitates the owners come up with over $1 million in funds to complete the demolition, which includes special asbestos abatement due to the materials used when Horizon West was built in 1966. If the association can’t come up with these funds and remove the building within 120 days, the city will then make its own arrangements to tear it down at the city’s cost and bill the owners back in the form of a tax lien,” she previously said in a statement.
“We have been working with the city and they want us to put boards up on the ground level due to problems with squatters,” Peterson said.
Waukesha City Administrator Kevin Lahner said the city issued the raze order but the condo owners are responsible for taking the building down.
“From a code enforcement and safety code standpoint, the building needs to be razed. We issued those orders” but it is the property owners’ responsibility to take care of it, Lahner said.
Lahner added it is a complex issue as there are multiple owners and not a typical one-owner type of building.
“In terms of how we enforce our code we can’t do anything differently. The building owners were ordered to take the building down and if they don’t do that there is a multiple-step process to force that to happen,” he said. Lahner said it is not surprising an older building has some level of contamination or asbestos. A environmental remediation is done and then a basic demolition.
The material removal requires special precautions such as taking it to a special dump.
“There are a lot of things that have to occur with asbestos. In this particular building there is a lot of it,” he said.
To raze the building a demolition permit would be posted.
Due to the unique situation with multiple owners, Lahner said “It’s going to take a while. It is going to take a long period of time and not a short period of time before it is torn down,” he said.
That’s unless the condo owners become successful with the insurance company paying for it, he added.
“Until there is funds available, it is very expensive, it is very likely going to be a long process,” Lahner said.
Starting over
Many displaced condo owners had to start over with their retirement plans, or return to work after retiring. Residents are still paying their old mortgages, financing new living situations and may have to foot the bill for the building’s demolition.
“Our residents really range from people who just bought the condo and had their own mortgage was brand new. Other people who had been there for decades and had completely paid off their mortgage. Basically the equity in the condo was their retirement,” Peterson said.
She added they basically lost their retirement and now they are having to figure out how they can pay for an apartment and what to do in lieu of plans to potentially sell their condo and move to a retirement home.
“We have one member who had retired on the day we were evacuated from the condo. He had to unretire and is already in his 70s. There are also people who have been able to move on relatively quickly,” she said.
It has been hard for those struggling with trying to make ends meet.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the owners of Horizon West Condominiums to help offset the financial burden they face. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-48-evacuated-families.