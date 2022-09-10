Evacuated Horizon West condo owners to raze building by Sept. 20

Travelers Insurance won’t comment on pending litigation.

Horizon West condo residents were evacuated from their homes on Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. They returned to retrieve their belongings and the sixstory building at 315 North West Avenue still stands. The building, however, was found to have structural deficiencies stemming from water pooling, causing rust, which is affecting columns and more.

The suit said before June 5, 2020, members of the condo’s homeowners association noticed instability in the balconies at the condo building. After some balconies were removed it was discovered there was structural steel that had been rusted both in the balconies and the beams and crossbeams giving the building its “structural integrity,” the suit said.

The suit also noted the balconies that were removed were determined to have been sprayed with asbestos.

“As a result of removing the balconies and observing various structural components, it was clear to the engineers there was water intrusion which penetrated the building and caused significant rusting on the structural steel,” the suit said.

The city of Waukesha inspected the building and discovered it was at “imminent threat” of collapsing due to “compromised steel structure, significant degradation of “structural components throughout the building.”

An evacuation order was issued on Dec. 2.

Background on insurance company

The city issued a raze order in January for the Horizon West building, which the residents appealed.

Travelers had in “full force and effect a policy of insurance insuring” the condo’s owners as a result “of the failure of the building to have structural integrity,” the suit said.

The suit said Travelers Insurance, the building insurer, “failed and refused to pay legitimate claims” made by the condo owners.

“Travelers has never denied coverage nor accepted that its policy covers the loss. The only discernible position of Travelers is that the building can be repaired,” the suit said.

Horizon West insured the building for a replacement value at over $17 million.

The suit added the building is a total loss.

“In its latest coverage letter, Travelers goes as far as to say that since the raze order was issued, there is no coverage but if the building collapsed, Travelers could cover,” the suit said.

The documents argued that Travelers’ opinion regarding that is “unlawful and contrary to public policy.”

‘We need a resolution’

Residents are still paying their old mortgages, financing new living situations and may have to foot the bill for the building’s demolition.

“We need a resolution. We can’t keep going back and forth with them (Travelers),” said Alicia Halvensleben, former Horizon West resident and current Waukesha Common Council member.

She told The Freeman on Wednesday the city and residents had its engineers in the building to inspect it.

“Everyone is deeming the building as unsafe except for our insurance company. We said well, the city doesn’t let us live there. That seems pretty definitive,” Halvensleben said.

The condo residents gave the insurance company 10 days to respond to the lawsuit, but Halvensleben said they indicated they needed a few more weeks.

“You’ve had months. We didn’t want it to come to this. This is not the easiest way to do this. They (insurance company) wants to just keep yanking us around,” she said.

Halvensleben said the lawsuit was their only option to get things moving. In her opinion, the building will need to come down and the cost of repairs vastly outweighs the cost of tearing it down.

“We homeowners don’t have the funds to do it,” she said.

The condo owners differ in ages, financial stability and other factors.

“Everyone is in a different situation. There are some people who moved to a retirement community and others who had to downsize greatly,” she said.

Since leaving her home, Halvensleben found new housing within the district she represents as alderwoman. She said she was able to do this because the mortgage for the Horizon West condominium was under her boyfriend’s name. The new house they live in together is owned by Halvensleben because she was able to obtain the mortgage.

While she was lucky, many others didn’t fare so well.

“The plaintiffs were essentially refugees having suffered great financial loss as well as the loss of numerous personal property and other damages,” the suit said.

The suit added many homeowners have sought advice on bankruptcy as an option.

Halvensleben said Horizon West residents are expecting a long journey ahead and are seeking financial assistance. There are costs of maintenance including snow shoveling and cutting grass as well as legal costs. A GoFundMe is set up online at for all of the residents at https://bit.ly/3tBorrB.