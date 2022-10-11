WAUKESHA — Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers is facing off against Republican Tim Michels. The Freeman asked the two candidates questions ahead of the November election. The following are their responses.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Evers: I believe our small businesses are a crucial part of our economy. When our main streets thrive, so do working families. That’s why during my first term, I’ve invested over a billion dollars to support small businesses and family farms. One of the programs I’m most proud of is our Main Street Bounceback Program, which has transformed downtowns in cities and towns across Wisconsin. This program provides grants to small businesses who open or expand into vacant storefronts, helping entrepreneurs make their dreams a reality and helping to revitalize our communities. So far, we’ve helped more than 6,200 small businesses open or expand into empty storefronts across all 72 counties — including 281 businesses right here in Waukesha County. In my second term, I will continue to invest in this program and work to make Wisconsin the small business powerhouse of the Midwest.
Michels: I am very proud of my 12 years of service as an Army Ranger. I’m proud of standing alongside my brothers to build our family business from a few hundred to over 8,000 employees, making it one of Wisconsin’s largest employers. I’m grateful for all the success I’ve had in my life. But I’m most proud to have, with my wife Barbara, raised three outstanding young adults. I come from a close and hard-working family and I can’t wait to see what the next generation accomplishes.
Freeman: What will you do to address inflation?
Evers: I believe families across Wisconsin deserve relief from rising costs. While Wisconsinites see higher prices at the pump and grocery store checkout, I am committed to doing the right thing and providing relief where it’s needed most. I have signed historic tax relief, delivering a 15% income tax cut to most Wisconsinites, and signed one of the largest small business tax cuts in state history. I signed an executive order prohibiting gas and diesel price gouging, called for a suspension of the federal gas tax, and I’ve called for the Legislature to repeal the mandatory markup that forces retailers to charge more at the pump. In my plan for tackling rising costs I include an additional 10% tax cut, childcare tax credits, and additional support for small businesses — all of which will help lower costs and put money back into the pockets of Wisconsinites.
Michels: Inflation is harming all Wisconsinites, and it’s caused by runaway federal spending. We can do our part to fight Biden’s inflation by doing the opposite of what Tony Evers has been doing. First, we need to make sure energy is affordable. I will support infrastructure policies that grow the supply of home heating fuels in Wisconsin, and I will stop policies that artificially increase the cost of electricity, propane, natural gas, and gasoline. While Tony Evers proposed doubling the state’s tax on utility bills and a significant gasoline tax hike by tying it to runaway inflation, I will support policies that bring down the cost of living. I will also push for significant tax reform. I will eliminate the antiquated personal property tax and cut income taxes so we make our state the best state in the Midwest to work, live, raise a family, and grow a business.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Evers: Kids should be taught the full and accurate facts about our nation’s history. But our main focus on education should be getting parents and schools the resources they need to help our kids be successful. During my first term, I brought both parties together to fund public schools at their highest level in nearly two decades, and signed the largest increase in special education funding in a decade. Today, Wisconsin schools are ranked in the top 10 in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report. But I know we can do even more to improve the quality of education in Wisconsin. In my second term, I will continue to do the right thing for our kids by investing in our public schools, the UW-System, and job training programs to prepare every Wisconsinite for a brighter future.
Michels: My approach to education is simple: restore common sense. We will stop the CRT and get back to the ABCs. Our children are struggling under Tony Evers, from history to math and basic literacy. We need to get our schools focused back on their core mission, which is to make sure kids can read and write at grade level when they graduate. They should have a firm grasp of history and civics. They should be taught that anything is possible in America and that our country is exceptional not because it’s perfect, but because we constantly aspire to improve and work toward a more perfect union.
Freeman: Should Wisconsin have a referendum on abortion?
Evers: I believe the will of the people should be the law of the land. Creating a process for voters to have a say on important issues like abortion is critical to giving voters that power. That’s why I called a special session of the Wisconsin Legislature to create a pathway for Wisconsinites to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban — which could ban abortion in nearly all instances, even in cases of rape or incest. We’re at a point where Wisconsinites can’t access abortions in our state. That’s wrong. On an issue this important, we need to give Wisconsinites a voice and this is an important tool to make that happen. I am committed to protecting reproductive health care and abortion access in Wisconsin because politicians shouldn’t be inserting themselves into personal, intimate reproductive health care decisions.
Michels: That’s up to the Legislature. If two consecutive legislatures approve a joint resolution to authorize a statewide ballot measure, such as to amend the state Constitution, the governor has no ability to intercede in that process.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Evers: Every Wisconsinite deserves to live in a safe community. During my first term, I invested more than $100 million in public safety programs to help communities tackle the root causes of violence and tackle challenges in their communities – including additional funding for every local law enforcement agency in the state. In my second term, I will continue to do the right thing to make communities and neighborhoods safe by increasing payments to counties and municipalities to ensure our local governments have the resources they need to support fire departments, first responders, law enforcement, and more. Improving public safety requires connecting the dots to address the root causes of violence and finding local solutions. That’s why I will also invest in services like after school and out-of-school programs, and support additional programming in high-crime areas, as well as addiction and mental health treatment, so law enforcement can focus more on crime and safety.
Michels: Tackling rising crime will be a top priority when I’m governor, and you can find my detailed plan at MichelsBlueprint.com. Tony Evers has put politics ahead of public safety. I will always prioritize law-abiding, tax-paying families, communities, and neighborhoods. Perhaps the most important thing we can do is to support our law enforcement, hire more police for the highest crime areas, and fight the defund the police agenda. I will do everything in my power to support our police.
We also need to stop the revolving door of the justice system. I will do that by firing weak-on-crime district attorneys, appointing strong judges, and fighting the low- and no-bail policies that allowed the parade killer (whose name I will not mention) to walk free and murder and maim so many people. It’s time to turn the page on Evers and the weak-on-crime social experiment he is conducting with our communities.
Freeman: What will you do to address illegal immigration?
Evers: We need comprehensive immigration reform that supports safe and legal ways to welcome immigrants to our state. I believe in building a stronger and more diverse Wisconsin and I know immigrants continue to support and start businesses and create jobs in so many of our communities. Immigrants help start businesses and fill vacant jobs in agriculture, farming, construction, and in every industry. With our unemployment rate near record low, and more people than ever participating in our economy, it’s important to support ways to help fill jobs across our state. I support reforming the immigration process and I believe we need reform at the federal level to solve this problem.
Michels: Tony Evers canceled the Wisconsin National Guard’s mission helping on the southern border. I will never use our Guard for political posturing. In the time since, illegal immigration has exploded and deadly drugs have been flowing into the country and killing people by the tens of thousands. As governor, I will fight the consequences of our open southern border. That includes fighting the flow of fentanyl into Wisconsin’s cities, suburbs and rural areas. And when I’m governor, Wisconsin will pitch in however needed to assist our friends in border states as they try to clean up Joe Biden’s mess.