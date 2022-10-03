On Nov. 21, 2021, a man driving an SUV plowed through safety barriers and into parade participants at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade on Main St. Dozens were struck as the driver of the SUV traveled along the entire parade route.
In total, over 60 people were injured and six individuals passed away as a result of injuries from the tragic event.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly described the parade as a “Norman Rockwell-type" event that “became a nightmare.”
Shortly after the incident, Darrell Brooks Jr. parked a red SUV in a driveway several blocks from the parade route and asked a resident of a house nearby if they could call an Uber for him. Within minutes, police arrived and placed Brooks under arrest.
Brooks has been charged with 77 crimes in connection to the events of Nov. 21, 2021, including six counts of homicide by the use of a dangerous weapon and dozens of counts of recklessly endangering safety.
The jury selection phase of Brooks' Waukesha Christmas Parade trial began Monday. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow is presiding over the case.
If the jury selection portion of the trial is a sign of things to come, the trial will be slow and punctuated by frequent interruptions as Brooks has decided to waive his right to council and represent himself, meaning he will not have the legal help of the public defenders hired to defend him.
In the hearings last week when he sought to represent himself, he identified himself as a "sovereign citizen." The phrase is commonly understood to describe people who maintain that courts have no jurisdiction over them or believe they are exempt from the law, but former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher told The Freeman last week that Brooks saying this has no legal impact on the case.
Here's an overview of everything you need to know about the trial:
Pre-trial plea changes
In early court hearings in February, Brooks pled not guilty to the counts against him.
Later in June, after several doctors had a chance to evaluate Brooks' mental state, Brooks changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity (NGI). In those examinations, it has come to light that three of the four doctors found Brooks to have a personality disorder.
Public defenders sought to have the case against Brooks dismissed based on a July 1 search of Brooks' jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks' recent decision to change his plea to NGI. However Judge Dorow denied the request, saying the paperwork seized, photocopied and return to the jail cell was not privileged material.
In that hearing, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper asked the judge to note that Brooks appeared to have been sleeping during the proceedings. Judge Dorow ordered a break and when the parties returned to the courtroom, Brooks lashed out and yelled at the judge before he was surrounded by three deputies and taken from the courtroom.
Less than a month ago, Brooks withdrew his NGI plea and Brooks offered little explanation as to why the change was being made.
Last week, Brooks requested to represent himself in court, which Judge Jennifer Dorow granted.
The trial itself
Judge Dorow has set aside the full month of October for the trial. DA Opper has said that the witness list is in the dozens and she expects to need about five to seven court days to present the state's case. With Brooks representing himself, it's unknown at this time how many witnesses Brooks may call to the stand.
The first portion of the trial, the jury selection phase, will not be live-streamed for the public to view. However, Court TV will be providing a feed of the proceedings once the jury selection phase has ended.
Milwaukee court case
Brooks has separately been charged in Milwaukee County for an incident on Nov. 5, 2021, several weeks before the Christmas parade, where he allegedly ran the mother of one of his children over with a red SUV. Officers called to the scene of that incident observed tire tracks on the victim's left pants leg. Brooks was released from custody after posting $1,000 bail. Several people in the legal community have raised questions about whether his bail was set too low based on his past criminal record.
Brooks will face an additional jury trial for the events of Nov. 5, 2021, in December 2022.
See our ongoing coverage of Brooks' Waukesha Christmas Parade trial in the print edition of The Freeman.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.