WAUKESHA — With a heat index before noon Wednesday hovering near 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, several organizations have reported event cancellations or plans to move events inside. We will update this list as we become aware of more cancellations.
Email updates to cvandermause@conleynet.com.
Waukesha Parks, Rec and Forestry outdoor programs
Waukesha Parks, Rec and Forestry programs that are outdoors are cancelled for Wednesday.
Exceptions:
- EB Shurts Summer Explorers (Will move indoors starting at 11 a.m.)
- Buchner Pool (opens at 12:30 p.m.)
- Pickleball (Morning pickleball is taking place.)
Please call the info line at 262-522-9356 for the up-to-date information on a specific Parks & Rec program.
Waukesha Riverside Rhythms concert moved indoors
The planned performance of the Civic Theatre Broadway Singers is being moved into the Waukesha Civic Theatre. The event is Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Restaurants and other businesses closing for heat
- John's Root Beer, 1317 Arcadian Ave., Waukesha, is closing Wednesday and Thursday because of the extreme heat.
- Mom's Kitchen, 2177 Silvernail Rd., Pewaukee, closed early Wednesday, shortly after 2 p.m.
Waukesha Neighborhood Beer Garden 5K Run Thursday cancelled
Silver Circle Sports Events has announced their 5K event planned for Rivers Crossing Park in Waukesha Thursday evening has been cancelled due to the heat. Runners who have already signed up will have their registrations deferred to a future Silver Circle Sports event.
Pet reminder
HAWS reminds pet owners of the dangers of excessive heat for their furry friend.
Community cooling shelters
211 Wisconsin lists a number of cooling shelters in the county, including public libraries, the Salvation Army in Waukesha and more. Find a location near you here.