EAGLE — The Kettle Moraine Fire Department reported to a building explosion this morning at Summerset Marine Construction, W357S8715 Chapman Ln.
Multiple area fire departments were called in to assist in fighting the fire that broke out following the explosion.
The students at Eagle Elementary School have been evacuated to Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School.
Judy Rozinski, Eagle Board Supervisor, heard second-hand that everyone made it out alive and one man is in the hospital with his family.
Steve Deegan, Eagle Department of Public Works, was in a facility nearby the explosion. Deegan told The Freeman he is running all water pumps.
“All pumps are running and its going down (the water),” Deegan said.
He added he pumping 1,000 gallons per minute and “and I’m not keeping up.”
Deegan felt the explosion around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.
“I heard a big explosion and it scared the crap out me,” Deegan said.
Deegan’s wife who lives on Main Street also felt the explosion and caused their dog to bark, according to Deegan.
Summerset Marine Construction provides a range of lakefront services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. According to their website, Summerset is the largest pier and lift dealer in Wisconsin, serving clients from Madison to Milwaukee.
Reporters for The Freeman are currently on the scene. We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.