WAUKESHA — A sense of purpose didn’t end with longtime Waukesha resident Robert J. “Bob” Scrima when he retired at age 50 — in fact, he took on several roles that left a lasting impression on many people. Scrima died May 27 at the age of 82.
After a career at Johnson Controls as a sales representative Scrima was able to semi-retire at age 50 to spend his time operating an apartment complex, teaching, consulting with people about their finances and playing golf…. Lots of golf.
“He played golf five times a week,” daughter Debbie Pfeffer said. “He not only played golf, but he watched and read about it often.”
Born on February 8, 1941, to Louie and Rose Scrima, Bob lived most of his life in the Waukesha area. He attended Catholic Memorial High School, graduating in 1959, and went on to pursue his passion for engineering at Marquette University, earning his degree in 1963.
“He worked really hard for the family,” Pfeffer said. “We often enjoyed going on trips together.”
After working for a quarter of a century at Johnson Controls in the battery division, he joined his brother David Scrima in operating Scrima's Victorian House, an Italian restaurant, for three years. The restaurant was only in existence for a short period of time, but was a gathering place for many in the community.
Despite being semi-retired Bob worked at H& R Block for many years as a tax preparer and also taught financial best practices for anyone in need.
“People went to him for his knowledge,” Pfeffer said. “He even taught me about finances.”
Upon Bob’s retirement, he and his wife Kathy spent the winter months in a community in Florida called the Villages. Once there, he and his wife Kathy embraced an “active and fulfilling lifestyle.” “It was like a college town for older people,” Pfeffer said. “He lived a fabulous life. I remember spending time with him and the family tailgating at Brewers games.”
Pfeffer said that her father was a man of faith who was an avid Packers fan and often cheered them on from his winter home in Florida.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy of 50 years, who together raised their children, Jeff Scrima and Debbie (Nick) Pfeffer. Bob is also survived by four grandchildren, Taylor Scrima, Adriana Scrima, Louie Pfeffer, and Jimmy Pfeffer; four siblings, Nick Scrima, Nancy (Dave) Jarvis, Jimmy Scrima and David (Debi) Scrima.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Rose Scrima, his son Brian, and his sister-in-law, Jackie Scrima.
A visitation will be held June 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 2400 W. Highway 59, Waukesha. Following the visitation, a Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m.