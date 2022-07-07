Falls church raises money for siblings in car accident

MENOMONEE FALLS — Falls Baptist Church of Menomonee Falls launched fundraising efforts to help create a scholarship and medical expenses for two siblings involved in a car accident on Sunday.
An 18-year-old Germantown woman lost control of her car and struck the two siblings from North Carolina, Ben Reimers, 24 and his sister, Emily Reimers, 25 on Sunday night. Ben Reimers died on Sunday while Emily Reimers remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
The incident happened while the pair was watching the fireworks after 10 p.m. in the Pick ’n Save parking lot near Woosencraft Drive. The driver remained on the scene and police said it doesn’t appear intentional.
Falls Baptist Church released a statement on Wednesday on Facebook.
“We are deeply grieving the loss of this precious servant of the Lord. Mr. Reimers was a wonderful teacher, mentor, friend, and disciple who was loved by many students and fellow staff members. We will all miss him more than words can express. His commitment to the Lord, his students, and love of learning has touched us all in remarkable ways. We recognize the gracious and protective hand of God on his sister Emily Grace, who was also struck in the tragic accident on that evening. At this time, she is facing several surgeries for her serious injuries, and we are trusting God to continue healing her body one step at a time and upholding her daily before our gracious heavenly Father,” the church said.
The Benjamin P. Reimers Memorial Scholarship Fund is intended to continue making an impact on the community through education. The proceeds will go towards helping students enrolled in the Falls Baptist Music School or Shining Stars Day Camp with the cost of music lessons or camps, according to the GoFundMe account.
“Ben believed that music education was key to full-person character development. With your donations, we hope to continue Ben’s legacy of serving the young people in our community so that they will in turn serve Jesus by reaching others,” the GoFundMe said.
The scholarship fund has raised $1,295 of a $50,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Benjamin was a special teacher who is remembered for his kindness and compassion towards all around him,” the GoFundMe said.
As of Wednesday, $1,630 has been raised on the GoFundMe site.
His funeral will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Falls Baptist Church, N69-W12703 Appleton Ave.
Fighting for her life
Emily Reimers continues to fight for her life in the hospital, according to a separate GoFundMe. She is currently suffering from extensive bleeding, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and a broken pelvis. She had spinal surgery on Tuesday.
Emily is a teacher in the Menomonee Falls community. She is the primary teacher for the preschool at Falls Baptist Church. Emily is also a loving and dedicated violin teacher at the Falls Baptist Music School.
“During her years of teaching for the music school, she has worked with many students and helped them to become successful on their instruments in their preschool and early elementary years. On Sundays, Miss Emily Grace faithfully taught a Junior High Sunday School class. Her example of faithfulness, love, and care inspired students to regularly attend, and her godliness was an example worthy of being followed by those students. Emily Grace was an example of a humble, selfless leader who was willing to step in and assist wherever needed.” the GoFundMe said.
Her church hopes to see Emily back on her feet soon and she will need help with medical expenses.
As of Wednesday afternoon, $7,495 has been raised on the GoFundMe site.
To donate to the scholarship fund, go to https://gofund.me/26655cbf and to help Emily, go to https://gofund.me/e263d8a6.