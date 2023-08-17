Fresh produce and a sense of community can be found at farmers markets across the region as the summer continues.
The Brookfield market is now in its 33rd season, according to Bobbi Harvey, manager of the market.
She said that since the pandemic, the market has moved to the parking lot of Brookfield Central High School on West Gebhardt Road. The market continues the longstanding tradition of providing diverse merchandise and a wide selection of vendors.
“For this season, we have probably 60 vendors or so,” she said, noting the vendors come from as far north as Wausau and as far south as Delavan.
“We try to offer as much variety as possible,” said Harvey, noting offerings of produce, meat, bakery, beverages, eggs, and earlier in the season, plants and herbs.
The market draws many shoppers from Brookfield, as well as Milwaukee, Waukesha, New Berlin, Mukwonago and some from Germantown, according to Harvey.
“It’s a pretty wide area that we draw from,” she said.
While the weather was a bit of a rollercoaster early in the season, with varying temperatures and a lack of rain, Harvey said the market vendors have still been able to include a wide variety.
As of last month, there were radishes, beets, lettuce, kohlrabi, sprouts, beans, carrots, some “beautiful flower bouquets” and more for sale, according to Harvey.
Many of the market’s shoppers will come and “make a morning of it” for their visit, Harvey said.
“It’s part of their routine,” she said, adding that the market’s frequent shopper program is popular.
Shoppers can get punches on a frequent shopper card, which is also available digitally. To obtain a card, Harvey said shoppers should visit the info table and ask for a card or visit the website and scan a QR code.
Also popular among market consumers are avocado toast, along with selections from KT’s Wok and 2 Vets BBQ.
“They offer items that are barbecued that people can take to serve for meals in the future or a sandwich,” Harvey said.
There are musicians at the market every week and the third Saturday of each month features small business and commercial products, as well as arts and crafts for sale, according to Harvey.
The Brookfield market runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28.
Harvey noted that the market is dog-friendly.
“It’s a popular market. People get to know the vendors,” she said, noting that there is available parking on all sides of the market and the area is handicap accessible.
“We are there, rain or shine,” she said, adding that the market will only cancel if there is thunder or lightning; a rare occurrence.
“We’ve only had to cancel once in 33 years,” Harvey said.
Oconomowoc market a ‘Saturday community tradition’
In Oconomowoc, the market also has a long history.
“The Oconomowoc Summer Farmers’ Market was started in 1980 by the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Cherie Sonsalla, executive director of the chamber.
She said the market was initially named “Farm Produce Days.”
“Its mission has always been to provide a venue for local farmers to supply fresh, healthy food to the community and this remains true today, although market offerings have expanded to include baked and canned goods, hand-made artisan products and more,” Sonsalla said.
Located at the Bank Five Nine campus at 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., Sonsalla said the market averages 60 vendors per week.
“We are open from 8 a.m. to noon and the market runs from the first Saturday in June to the last Saturday in October. Of course, we get a lot of local shoppers but we also have people come from surrounding communities,” she said.
Each week, the market includes a variety of fresh, locally produced meats, veggies, fresh-cut flowers and more, according to Sonsalla.
“In addition to the fresh meats, eggs and produce, we have vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, baked sweets, infused salts, honey, cheeses, jams, canned goods, maple syrup, breads and more,” she said.
The market has a social atmosphere, according to Sonsalla, who said it has become “a Saturday community tradition.”
“Often people meet up with their friends and even make new ones, all while supporting local farmers and businesses,” she said.
West Bend market moved, for now, due to construction
In West Bend, this year’s farmers market is in a new, nearby location due to Main Street road construction, according to the market website.
The location is on Sixth Avenue, Poplar Street and Fifth Avenue, the site said.
The West Bend market earned the top number of votes in Wisconsin in the 2022 American Farmland Trust and The Farmers Market Coalition contest, according to the website.
Votes for this year’s best market are ongoing and may be cast online via a link on the West Bend Farmers Market page until Sept. 18.
“2023 brings a full market with over 100 vendors selling plants, produce, herbs, organically grown products, artisan crafts, and prepared foods,” the website said.
A sampler of markets
Here is a sampling of some of the many farmers markets in area communities near or a bit of a drive:
Brookfield Farmers’Market
Open for the season from 7:30 to noon Saturdays at Brookfield Central High School, 16900 W. Gebhardt Road, Brookfield.
Oconomowoc Summer Farmers’ Market
Open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon from May 6 through Oct. 28 at the Bank Five Nine campus lot, 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., across from the community center, according to the website.
For more info: oconomowoc.org/events/oacc-signature-events/summer-farmers-market.
Waukesha Farmers’Market
The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 6 to Oct. 28, along the Fox River, in the Waukesha State Bank employee parking lot, according to the website.
For more info: waukeshadba.com/farmers-market.
West Bend Farmers Market
The market has temporarily moved to a new location due to Main Street road construction, according to the market website. “The market is still downtown just a few blocks over on 6th Ave., Poplar St. And 5th Ave. The market will make a horseshoe around the Heritage Towers Historical Museum,” the site said. The market is open from 7:30 to 11 a.m. every Saturday from May 20 to Oct. 21.
For more info: westbendfarmersmarket.com.