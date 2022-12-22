Farrow announces $4.5 million commitment to county’s ‘GROW’ fund

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County announced a $4.5 million commitment to the Waukesha County Center for Growth’s “GROW” Fund, accelerating the county’s commitment to economic development, a press release says.
The Generating Resources and Opportunity in Waukesha County (GROW) Fund was created by the Waukesha County Center for Growth to provide access to financial resources to enable business expansion and attraction, the release says.
“This unprecedented strategic investment in the GROW Fund demonstrates our clear commitment to job creation and to growing our county’s economy,” County Executive Paul Farrow said. “We have to keep our foot on the accelerator to remain competitive and help businesses locate in Waukesha County.”
The county cites a 2021 survey of county businesses that found 79% plan to expand in the next three years.
Founded in 2019 by Town Bank, Bank Five Nine, Johnson Financial Bank and BMO Harris Bank, the GROW Fund assists businesses essential to the economic development of the county including manufacturing, service and other commercial establishments looking to expand operations or seeking relocation, the release says. Further, the fund benefits developers with projects that improve available housing stock to meet the housing needs of the current and future workforce.
The funds, managed by the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation, have leveraged $6 million in other business investments since 2019, and created 50 jobs and retained 123 jobs, the release says.
“Meeting the financial needs of businesses to help them grow often requires the availability of strong lending partners,” said Nate Zastrow of Bank Five Nine. “The county’s foresight into helping to jump start the GROW Fund establishes that vital lending partner.”