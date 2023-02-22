WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday due to hazardous road and weather conditions and announced that all non-essential Waukesha County operations close at 2:30 p.m. County offices will reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. unless the closure is extended by the County Executive.
All 24-hour operations such as the Communication Center, Jail, Mental Health Center and Sheriff’s Department are not affected by the closure and will maintain their regular schedule. County Residents are encouraged to limit travel whenever possible. If travel is a necessity, please use extreme caution. County road crews will be working throughout the afternoon and evening to improve travel conditions as much as possible.