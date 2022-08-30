PEWAUKEE – On Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 12:52 a.m., a 29-year-old male from New Berlin was pronounced deceased on the scene after he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway, according to the initial investigation.
A Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputy observed the motorcycle traveling on eastbound Wisconsin State Trunk Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. When checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the operator and sole occupant of the motorcycle had crashed, according to a news release.
Westbound Wisconsin State Trunk Highway 16 from Main Street to Ryan Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was being investigated.
The Village of Pewaukee Police Department, Pewaukee Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.