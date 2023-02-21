BROOKFIELD — Tuesday's statewide primary includes a nonpartisan primary for an at-large seat on the Elmbrook Board of Education for Elm Grove and Brookfield residents.
Voters can choose between Sean A. Firmiss, Sam Hughes and David Irwin. The top two vote-getters will be on the April 4 general election ballot.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Sean A. Firmiss
|206
|15.5%
|Sam Hughes
|556
|41.9%
|David Irwin
|555
|41.8%
|Write-ins
|10
|0.8%
|Total Votes
|1,327
|0%
5 of 26 units reported (19.2%)
