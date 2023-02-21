Three vie for one seat on Elmbrook Board of Education - 01

Voters within the Elmbrook School District will have an opportunity to vote for one of three candidates running in the Feb. 21 primary for an At-Large seat on the school board. The top two vote-getters between (left to right) Sean A. Firmiss, Sam Hughes and David Irwin will move to the April 4 general election.

BROOKFIELD — Tuesday's statewide primary includes a nonpartisan primary for an at-large seat on the Elmbrook Board of Education for Elm Grove and Brookfield residents.

Voters can choose between Sean A. Firmiss, Sam Hughes and David Irwin. The top two vote-getters will be on the April 4 general election ballot.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Sean A. Firmiss20615.5%
Sam Hughes55641.9%
David Irwin55541.8%
Write-ins100.8%
Total Votes1,3270%
   

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

5 of 26 units reported (19.2%)

For more Feb. 21, 2023 partisan primary election coverage, click here.