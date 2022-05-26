Final Waukesha Strong mural approved

WAUKESHA — A group of muralists saw the final plans for a Waukesha Strong mural to be located on the Salty Toad building approved at the Plan Commission meeting Wednesday night.
The mural represents community strength after the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.
Members of the group previously told The Freeman that they either live in Waukesha or went to school in the city. They started fundraising for the mural after the parade, working to combine a series of ideas from the group into one mural.
Although the mural was revised from its previous design, it still incorporates six cardinals, butterflies, a sunset and flowers. The cardinals represent the six parade attack victims who lost their lives. Cardinals are a way of saying a loved one is visiting you, said members of the group. The mural includes four female and two male cardinals to represent those six victims.
The color palette was again revised, using blue, yellow, orange and green. The phrase “Waukesha Strong” stands out in white.
The Plan Commission’s approval was the final city approval needed for the muralist group to begin work on the project.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said the mural represents Waukesha Strong.
“It says a lot about the city,” he said. “I’m happy to vote in favor of this.”
Commissioner Corey Montiho, who was at the parade the night of the attack with his kids, said he and his family will walk by the mural in the future. Montiho said the mural is tasteful and he believes it will make people smile.