Fine for students vaping, having nicotine jumps from $155 to $565

MUSKEGO — The city has increased the fine for students possessing vaping or nicotine products from $155 to $565, which started on Wednesday. Police Lt. Andrew Kraus said they found the number of vaping incidents at Muskego High School has risen over the past couple of years.
Kraus said many students who were fined previously would cut a check or their parents would pay or they would opt to do community service. Students with jobs can come up with the $155. They are pretty sneaky about getting in a few hits of the vape pen, he said.
“A lot of times they are going into the bathroom and a staff member will see the vapor coming over the stalls. We will get tips from other students sometimes,” Kraus said.
There are vape detectors in select bathrooms in the school since cameras are not allowed inside the facilities. Kraus said they can narrow down who the students are by looking at surveillance of who’s entered the bathrooms. The school gets an alert like a smoke alarm indicating the presence of vaping.
“We have had a couple of kids tamper with those as well,” he said.
The big question is not why students are into vaping but about how they are getting the products, Kraus said. Police are looking at businesses who are selling to minors.
“We recently went around to all the businesses that sell these and put them on notice that it is not acceptable. We are actively engaged in trying to prevent that,” Kraus said.
Another issue is some of the vaping products contain THC or CBD product. The school resource office has field kits to test the vape juice for those ingredients. When such vaping products are opened, they have a sweet, sticky odor.
“If that happens these kids face additional penalties for possession of THC,” he said.
The vaping market has increased to hundreds of companies selling nicotine juices in various flavors. The vaping problem hit a new high in 2018 when Juul’s high-nicotine, fruity-flavored cartridges quickly became a huge craze among middle and high school students, according to the Associated Press.
Kraus said there are still places selling different flavored products to attract teens. He’s thankful there haven’t been any serious injuries with vaping recently.
Kraus said when you are 15 or 16 years old you think you are indestructible. Two years ago a student found out that is false.
“About two years ago we had a kid had to be transported by ambulance from the high school after smoking a vape. He had to be in the ICU for a couple of days,” he said.
Who is responsible?
The police department posted the fine announcement on Facebook and racked up over 200 comments. Many people said it was the parents’ responsibility to make sure kids don’t vape.
“You are all ridiculous! How about parents taking control of their children and enforcing the rules! Vaping can be worse health wise than cigarettes. If you care about your children you’ll have no problem with this!” a person posted.
“Don’t they still teach a class on the dangers of smoking? I was taught that in 7th grade. -and had a cousin lose a leg to nicotine. Not to mention the heart conditions /lung conditions, etc. that it cause,” a person posted.
Kraus said parents are normally cooperative with police. Police and the school are always communicating with parents to let them know what is going on. For example, asking for consent to search a student’s backpack if something is suspicious.
There were a few comments on the police’s Facebook post accusing the department of trying to generate revenue with the increased fine. Kraus said that is false; the fine is used as a deterrent. The fines are not set by the police department but voted upon by the Common Council.
“We looked at what other municipalities are doing such as Brookfield, New Berlin and Franklin,” he said.
Muskego Mayor Rick Petfalski posted on his official Facebook page: “While the increase in the maximum fine from $155 to $565 may seem excessive, the current penalties are not having the desired effect — DON’T BRING NICOTINE AND VAP PRODUCTS TO SCHOOL. When issued a ticket for this offense and convicted, the individual has many options. Some of those options are 1) Pay the fine, 2) Community Service 3) Attend awareness classes, etc. I would argue that the first one would have the least impact on this behavior, especially if the parents pay the fine. However, with the increased fine, many minors & parents may think twice about ‘just paying the fine.’ Hopefully, by performing community service, these kids might think twice about bringing these products to school. Here’s the best option — don’t break both school policy and the law and you won’t have to worry about the amount of the fine,” Petfalski said.