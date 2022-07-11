BIG BEND — No injuries were reported after a fire at a scrap metal facility in Big Bend. Big Bend Fire Department was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to a fire at Kral Scrap Metal on Industrial Drive in the village of Big Bend. Upon arrival, the fire had already broke through the roof and the building. Assistance was requested to several departments from Waukesha, Racine and Walworth County responded to the scene.
“We forced entry into the building and the fire was knocked down. Some propane tanks did evacuate within the building causing area residents to hear loud booms from the fire.
The business collects and recycles metals and had been closed for the past week for the 4th of July Holiday. No one was in the building at the time of the fire,” the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Responding agencies included Vernon, Mukwonago, Tess Corners, Tichigan, City of Waukesha, New Berlin, Village of Waukesha, Wind Lake, Kettle Moraine, Village of Waterford, Rochester, Town of Brookfield, Franklin, Elm Grove, Western Lakes, Raymond, Town of Burlington, Troy Center, North Prairie Canteen, Big Bend Police, Muskego Police and Waukesha Sheriff Department.