WASHINGTON — State Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, released a statement following the House of Representatives passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Wednesday, a bill which lifts the nation's debt limit, preventing default, while capping some federal spending.
The bill represents a compromise between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Fitzgerald was one of 149 Republicans in the House who supported the bipartisan bill, alongside 165 Democrats. The bill was approved 314-117.
“This evening, the House passed the largest deficit reduction bill in the history of our country,” said Fitzgerald. “The agreement between House Republicans and President Biden avoids default, caps spending, protects Social Security, Medicare, and veterans' benefits, expands work requirements for welfare recipients, of which nearly 80% of Wisconsinites support, and enables us to pass further spending cuts that reduce the deficit through this year's appropriations process.'
The legislation rejects $5 trillion in new taxes proposed by the White House, according to Fitzgerald. The bill also removes $20 billion in funding from the IRS, caps discretionary spending through fiscal 2025 and strengthens work requirements for certain welfare recipients.
Some Democrats in the House who rejected the bill argued it went too far in cutting government programs while some Republicans who voted against the bill argued it did not go far enough.
The Senate passed the bill on Thursday night. Biden is expected to sign it before June 5,, which is the extended deadline given by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to avoid U.S. default on its debt.